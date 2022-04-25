Detailed entry requirements for international visitors to Vietnam

A foreigner waits to handle entry procedures at an international airport in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)



Regulations on the reception of international visitors to Vietnam under the document are now much easier than previous proposals submitted by relevant agencies.

* Entry procedures:



- All international arrivals have to make health declarations at tokhaiyte.vn prior to leaving.



- Installing the PC-Covid application.



* Quarantine requirements:



Within 10 days since their entry, international visitors have to self-monitor their health. In case of showing suspected symptoms (fever; cough; sore throat; runny nose, nasal congestion; aches or pains, tiredness, cold; loss of taste or smell; headache; diarrhea; shortage of breath; respiratory infection), they have to immediately report to their nearest healthcare establishment to receive timely guidance and management while practicing disease prevention measures (frequently wearing face masks, cleaning hands with sanitiser).



* Other information:



- International visitors must have health insurance or travel insurance with coverage of at least US$10,000 for Covid-19 treatment.



- International visitors must pay testing, health quarantine, check-up, and treatment expenses, and others (if any) by themselves.



- If wishing to apply for or having problems with seeking the Vietnam entry permit, foreign nationals and Vietnamese holding foreign passports can liaise via the following contacts:



+ Email: contact@immigration.gov.vn



+ Email: foreigners@immigation.gov.vn for guiding and handling foreigners’ entry, exist, and residence procedures.



+ Telephone numbers: (+84) 24 38 26 01 14/ 24 38 26 40 26 (Hanoi)/ (+84) 28 39 20 03 65 (Ho Chi Minh City).



+ For more information about entry permit application procedures, visit the website: https://xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn ./.







- To be a citizen from the 13 following states who will be entitled to 15-day visa exemption regardless of passport types and entry purposes, provided they meet all the conditions stipulated by Vietnamese law: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus. This rule is valid from March 15, 2022 through March 14, 2025.- To be foreign nationals, overseas Vietnamese, or relatives who hold sufficient legal papers as regulated (including valid permanent residence cards, temporary residence cards, visas, visa waivers). They do not need to re-apply for personal verification or visa issuance/visa waivers, or apply for entry permission by ministries, sectors, or localities.- International visitors to Vietnam (except for children under 2) need to test negative for SARS-CoV-2 prior to their departure by air within 72 hours if using the RT/PCR/RT-LAMP test method, or within 24 hours if using the rapid antigen test method as verified by competent authorities of the countries conducting the tests.- Those who enter Vietnam by road, railway, or sea can take a test before their departure like air passengers if their travel duration is short. Meanwhile, they need to take a test at ports of entry if their travel duration is long.- A test is required if an international visitor shows Covid-19 symptoms. If the test result is positive, he/she must comply with the Ministry of Health’s guidance.- The rule that international arrivals by air have to undergo another test when entering Vietnam, as well as quarantine requirements, is no longer in place.International visitors can engage in tourism activities as soon as they meet these conditions.

