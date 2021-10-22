Deputy PM requires resuming tourism in scientific, safe manner

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the event (Photo: VNA)



Chairing an online meeting with a number of ministries and localities on October 21 to discuss plans for receiving foreign tourists in the new situation, the Deputy PM said the full re-opening of tourism activities should depend on pandemic situation and lessons learnt from the first and second stages of re-opening.

He assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) to work with relevant ministries and agencies to issue guidelines on welcoming visitors in the first stage, and announce measures and supplementary conditions for tourists to have sufficient information before they decide to travel.About visa procedures, Dam requested following the existing regulations and suggested authorities waive and reduce visa fees for foreigners.Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said the ministry has proposed a roadmap to resume international tourism activities in three stages, with the first stage starting from November 2021, during which Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang; Cam Ranh in the central province of Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam province and Da Nang city are open to foreign visitors going on package tours and travelling on charter or commercial flights.In the second stage from January 2022, the sector will serve more foreign travellers and connect with destinations via charter and regular flights.In the third stage from the second quarter of next year, international tourism activities will be fully re-opened on the condition of ensuring adherence to pandemic prevention and control regulations.The MoCST suggested the Government consider issues regarding welcoming foreign guests with “vaccine passports”. It also asked localities to boost vaccination for residents and employees in tourism sector.