Deputy PM asks tourism sector to take firm steps to reopen

He asked the ministry to quickly issue guidelines on safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of Covid-19 in a number of culture, sports and tourism activities.

Regulations set by tourism associations should match guidelines of the ministry, he said, stressing that all services must follow the health ministry’s “5K message” - khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).

Nguyen Trung Khanh, head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said the tourism sector has suggested reopening borders to foreign visitors in a set roadmap.

Accordingly, Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang will receive vacationers in November on a trial basis. Other localities like Quang Ninh, Da Nang and Quang Nam will follow the suit in December.

Vietnam expects to fully reopen to international tourists in the second quarter of 2022 as Covid-19 prevention and control measures are ensured, Khanh said.

In this regard, Dam urged the MCST and tourism associations to hold working sessions with Kien Giang and Khanh Hoa provinces that are home to famous tourist destinations, and other relevant ministries and agencies to raise specific proposals regarding time, scale, procedures and anti-pandemic measures.



Any roadblocks should be reported to the Prime Minister, he said.

