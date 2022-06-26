Da Nang’s street carnival offers exciting nighttime activities to visitors

The street carnival will be organized every weekend from June 25 to July 24 in Da Nang City.

The event will be organized every weekend from June 25 to July 24 presenting new unique tourist products featuring the city’s identities and spirit of renewal. The parade started from Tran Thi Ly Bridge to APEC Sculpture Park in the west side of the Bridge Dragon on the Han River.



The carnival with the participation of nearly 160 domestic and foreign dancers from many countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Cuba has been marked as a city of festivals during summer, with the vibrant colors of street carnival costumes, music and dance.

Enjoy Danang Summer Festival 2022, scheduled to take place from June 11 to August 15, will give visitors a wide range of cultural, sport, and tourism activities, art performances and special culinary programs in response to the policy of reopening tourism.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh