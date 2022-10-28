Da Nang welcomes first foreign passengers from Taipei after pandemic

The plane of Starlux Airlines (Source: Danang International Terminal)

Representatives of the Da Nang Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotion Centre, Da Nang International Airport, Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC, and Starlux Airlines presented flowers and gifts to congratulate the passengers.

The airline plans to operate three weekly flights, each lasting 2 hours and 50 minutes. It is also expected to increase the flight frequency in December 2022 to meet travellers’ demands, said Roger Yen, Starlux Airlines Chief Representative in Vietnam.



Deputy Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center Mai Thi Thanh Hai said that the resumption of direct flights from Taipei to Da Nang is a good signal for the city’s tourism sector to increase the number of tourists in the future.

Vietnamplus