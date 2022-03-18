Da Nang to receive two first commercial international flights on March 27

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Tran Phuoc Son yesterday chairs the meeting.



According to the Municipal Department of Tourism, there have been nine foreign airlines resuming their direct flights to the central city of Da Nang, including Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to Da Nang and Thai Vietjet Air flight from Bangkok to Da Nang which will be operated on March 27.

In the morning of March 27, the City Department of Tourism and Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) will launch a program with three sections, including international flight kick-off from Da Nang at 8:00 a.m., welcoming flights from Singapore and Bangkok at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.Passengers on flight SQ172 from Singapore will be working delegates of Informa which hosts the annual Routes Asia Development Forum 2022. Meanwhile, the flight VZ960 from Bangkok will carry two survey teams with over 50 Thai passengers to the central city and Central region to boost the tourism market.In addition, it is expected that Da Nang city will receive more flights from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok of Air Asia on April 1, flight of Jetstar Asia departing from Singapore on April 10, flight of Vietnam Airlines on April 15, flights of Vietjet Air, Jeju Air and Jin Air from Incheon in April.Particularly, Vietjet Air shall exploit a new flight connecting Da Nang with New Delhi (India) in September to open a new international market for the city.In 2022, Da Nang City expects to restore the aviation industry like the pre-Covid-19 pandemic era with 31 international flights, of which the city will closely work with Qatar Airways to resume the flight route from Doha (Qatar) to Da Nang to connect with the Middle East and Europe markets. Additionally, the city will promote more new potential flights, including Jakarta (Indonesia), Cebu (the Philippines) to connect the central city with international financial, trade and tourism hubs in the region and the world.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong