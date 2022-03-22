Da Nang to host hot air balloon festival



The event themed “Da Nang eager in reopening international air routes” includes performances of 17 enormous colorful hot air balloon s from 6 am- 10 am, 3 pm – 5 pm, and 7 pm – 8 pm at the APEC Park on Bach Dang Street in Hai Chau District.

Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh; Miss Tourism Danang 2022, the first and second runners-up of the pageant; travel blogger Son Doan, Tiktokers Long Chun and Long Be will join exchanges with visitors, take photos and make video clips to promote Da Nang tourism.

The event which is co-organized by the Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) and the municipal Department of Tourism will be broadcast live on a media channel of Danang tourism, Danang FantastiCity Facebook page.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh