Da Nang plans to reopen for international tourists in November

The department has proposed the People’s Committee of the city to consider the plan for tourism recovery after ease of Covid-19 restrictions.

At first, Da Nang will resume tourism activities for visitors within the city from October 20 and then welcome domestic travelers coming from some localities, such as Quang Nam and Quang Ninh.

In November, the city will welcome foreign arrivals who travel to Da Nang for missions, visiting relatives and repatriation. The city encourages visitors who have vaccine passport to choose tours or travel packages, coming from countries that bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, including South Korea and Russia.

The municipal authorities will open the city for more countries after the Government allows Da Nang to recover international air routes. Korean visitors who visit Vietnam and return to homeland will not be required to quarantine but Russian to get 7-day isolation period, said Ms.Hanh.

Travel agents of South Korea and Russia are suggesting the municipal authorities’ approval for bringing more than 200 Korean and 2,000-4,000 Russian visitors to Da Nang per month respectively, she added.

Da Nang will host the Asian route development forum 2020 (Routes Asia 2022) from June 6-8, 2022 with the support of the IPP Travel Retail subsidiary of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) and Informa Routes.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh