Da Nang opens waterway tourism route to Ly Son Island

The opening ceremony of a waterway tourism route to Ly Son Island

Accordingly, the Trung Trac high-speed craft has been put into exploitation for this tourism route. According to Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company , the Trung Trac craft was designed with European standards and equipped with Rolls Royce MTU serving nearly 600 passengers and shortening the travel duration from Da Nang to Ly Son to only two hours.





It is expected that the company will operate four turns a week, departing from Han River Port in Da Nang City to Ly Son Island. The ticket prices are ranging from VND590,000 (US$26) to VND720,000 (nearly US$32) per person. The first craft shall depart on April 9.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Tran Phuoc Son said that this would be a new tourism product to diversify the products of the smokeless industry to attract more travelers after an interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong