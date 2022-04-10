Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company, the h igh-speed boat named Trung Trac with a capacity of nearly 600 passengers departed from Da Nang’s Han River Port and took three hours to arrive in Ly Son Port.

The service will be operational with four trips per week. The ticket prices cost from VND590, 000 (US$25.8 USD) – VND 900,000. The operator is offering a 20-percent discount to visitors until April 30.

Pham Thanh Hoang Long, a resident from Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District said that the new service helped him save time while traveling from Da Nang to Quang Ngai by bus and then taking a boat to the island.

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Tran Phuoc Son, the Da Nang – Ly Son high-speed ferry service will make travel of residents and visitors more convenient and safe. He hoped that it will also attract domestic and international tourists and develop the tourism cooperation between Da Nang City and Quang Ngai Province as well as contribute to the tourism development in provinces and cities in the Central and Central Highlands key economic region.

The People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province organized a welcoming ceremony for the first passengers on Da Nang- Ly Son high-speed boat.



The first high-speed ferry service connecting Da Nang City and Ly Son island carries more than 350 passengers on its first trip on April 9. The high-speed boat named Trung Trac with a capacity of nearly 600 passengers On-board ticket inspection QR code scanning for passenger ferry tickets A male attendant checks passenger's documents and helps her get a seat on the ferry. In ferry control room Leaders of Da Nang City and Quang Ngai Province offer flowers to the first passengers. Leaders of the two localities take visits to Hang Pagoda, Hoang Sa exhibition halss and more.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh