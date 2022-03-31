Da Nang hosts hot air balloon festival to welcome tourists

The event, organized by the Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) and the municipal Department of Tourism, broadcasting live on Danang FantastiCity fanpage. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang, with its beautiful beaches, targets 3.32 million domestic tourists and 180,000 foreign visitors this year while Quang Nam Province, home to Hoi An, hopes to attract 1.7 million foreign visitors this year. (Photo: VNA)

The Hot Air Balloon Festival attracts a great deal of attention from locals and tourists. (Photo: VNA)



The festival showcased 17 colourful hot air balloons in several sizes which fly over the APEC Sculpture Garden located on Bach Dang Street.

Vietnamplus