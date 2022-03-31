  1. Travel

Da Nang hosts hot air balloon festival to welcome tourists

The central city of Da Nang held a hot air balloon festival on March 27 as part of an event to celebrate the resumption of international tourism activities, including welcoming the first international flight to the city. 
The festival showcased 17 colourful hot air balloons in several sizes which fly over the APEC Sculpture Garden located on Bach Dang Street.

The event, organized by the Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) and the municipal Department of Tourism, broadcasting live on Danang FantastiCity fanpage.
Da Nang, with its beautiful beaches, targets 3.32 million domestic tourists and 180,000 foreign visitors this year while Quang Nam Province, home to Hoi An, hopes to attract 1.7 million foreign visitors this year.
The Hot Air Balloon Festival attracts a great deal of attention from locals and tourists.

