Da Lat, Vung Tau see moderate increase in tourist numbers on holidays

With the above number of visitors, tourist services in Da Lat City have not been overloaded and the hotel and accommodation facilities system in the city could meet the demand of over 50,000 travelers a day.

Rainfall in the city of thousand flowers reduced on May 1 faciliating outdoor activities and most of the tourist sites in the city welcomed more visitors than ordinary days. Although numerous travelers flocked to Da Lat City, there was no congestion as in previous holidays Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Da Lat City Tran Thi Vu Loan said that the city mobilized 100 percent of traffic police, and urban order forces to ensure security and safety, especially traffic control in the city center In Vung Tau City of the Southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Head of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Division of Vung Tau City Tran Ba Viet yesterday said that the number of visitors to the city just reached over 90,000, a decrease of nearly 50 percent over the same period last year due to bad weather.As for the spontaneous SUP rowing service in the front beach of Vung Tau City, the city Division of Culture, Sports and Tourism recommended visitors and people to wear life-jacket and perform safety measures to avoid drowning.

By Doan Kien, Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong