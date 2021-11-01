Da Lat City bustling again after Vietnam eases Covid-19 restrictions

Tourists flock to Da Lat



On November 1, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Lam Dong Province said that 1,759 travelers registered to stay in accommodations in Da Lat City from October 30 to November 1 including 10 international guests. Averagely, a person stayed in the province for two days.

The increased number of visitors has shown the recovery of tourism in Da Lat.

Elsewhere in the Chuoi pass, over 2,100 vehicles went in Lam Dong Province through the Chuoi pass gate in Da Huoai District the last weekend.

Holiday-makers mainly come from the southern provinces such as Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau...

Specifically, more than 2,400 private vehicles, with approximately 3,400 tourists arrived in Lam Dong Province on October 29, an increase of 1.5 times compared to the previous days. On October 30 and October 31, over 2,000 arrivals have gone to Lam Dong province.

According to a representative of a passenger transport company, this company has piloted reopening two buses on the Da Lat - Ho Chi Minh City route and one bus for the Da Lat - Can Tho route.

Passengers were told to write clearly their destination so that the company submitted to authorities as well as fill medical declarations before getting on the bus. Passengers were also asked to declare their health status to local administrations.

Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee approved the reopening of hotels and restaurants, tourist attractions, and tourist transportation. Tourists from high-risk areas who have not received the full dose of vaccine must isolate or self-monitor their health. Each group of tourists on package tours must be around 25 people.

Tourist attraction in Da Lat



By Doan Kien - Translated by Uyen Phuong