Da Lat art week opens in flower city

A music show take places at the Lam Dong Arts and Culture Center. (Photo: SGGP)



The week-long event includes highlight activities, such as art exhibitions of photos, paintings, sculptures and works of installation art that are being held at the Da Lat Exhibition House, Pho Ben Doi culture space, Da Lat University, Da Lat Pedagogy College and Lam Dong Province’s Arts and Literature Association.

There will be music performances, classical music concerts, performances of dance, traditional music cai luong (reformed theater) and screenings that have been organized at entertainment venues across the city.

Activities of the program offer free entry to visitors from 10 am – 4 pm. The week that will run until April 6 is expected to contribute to promoting the beauty of Da Lat City and Lam Dong Province to local and foreign travelers as well as developing the locality’s tourism industry, said Chairman of the Lam Dong Province’s Arts and Literature Association, Ha Huu Net.





By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh