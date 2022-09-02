Cu Chi district offers great tourism potential

Cu Chi tunnel

Cu Chi district is located in the Northwestern part of Ho Chi Minh City. It was once a strong base of the revolutionary force during the Vietnam war. In the years after the war, the people and authorities of Cu Chi have made significant progress in economic development. What is special is that Cu Chi has in recent years seen many golden opportunities for development in improving the economy of the entire region.

Land of war heroes

The Cu Chi area was established in the late 12th century as Binh Duong Town in Tan Binh District of Gia Dinh Province. Thousands of lives were lost in the fight for peace and independence during the years of two fierce wars. Cu Chi has more than 17,000 martyrs and war invalids; 33 heroes of the people’s armed force and has also created 772 heroic mothers whose children were killed during the wars. The district of Cu Chi has two armed forces and 19 out of its 21 communes and towns have been given the title of hero of the people’s armed forces.

The Cu Chi Tunnel network, which has been a symbol of bravery, is made up of a creative and complicated underground network of tunnels which were very effective during the thirty fierce years of war. The tunnel network has been described as a unique wonder and admired by people throughout the country and around the world.

Cu Chi District consists of Cu Chi Town and 20 communes and has lots of cultural and historical value and a remarkable revolutionary tradition. It has the potential for becoming Ho Chi Minh City’s new attraction site for development and an additional new urban area.

In a recent meeting with the leaders of Cu Chi District, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, suggested carrying out development plans in harmony with its ecological and social infrastructure, rather than give birth to an artificial urban area. Mr. Phan Van Mai believes that it could be a great idea for Cu Chi tourism to be called “peace tourism”, based on its past heroic history. Tourists can then recognize this land as an area of the brave who fought fearlessly for their country.

New chance for growth

The wars left Cu Chi in ruins with numerous disadvantages. After years of great strive to grow out of the ruins, all of Cu Chi communes have met the new rural area standards and Cu Chi has been recognized as Ho Chi Minh City’s first new rural district. Mr. Nguyen Quyet Thang, Chairman of the Party Committee of Cu Chi spoke at a recent meeting attended by Mr Phan Van Mai, that the Hoc Mon-Cu Chi investment promotion conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on 12 April has given Cu Chi several opportunities to attract different investors with important investment projects.

Mr. Nguyen Quyet Thang said that the district has been striving to take its internal and external advantages to attract potential investments into its projects in different business activities in a total land area of more than 5,838 hectares as approved by the city authorities. Mr. Nguyen Quyet Thang believes that with specific plans and approved proposals, Cu Chi will be able to fulfil its aspirations and make significant progress to create favorable conditions for domestic and international investors to implement business and production plans. This will enable Cu Chi to make huge contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the Hoc Mon-Cu Chi investment promotion conference, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Party Committee, said that the conference aims to achieve three important targets of carrying out their action plan by fulfilling the National Assembly’s promise with the city, especially in the two districts of Hoc Mon and Cu Chi. These plans will create opportunities for investors and organizations to work closely with the local authorities and people for economic recovery and growth post-pandemic.

At the same event, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed that all efforts must be focused on ensuring the benefits of the local people, through the plan for development of the two districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon to become smart sustainable ecological urban areas. Cu Chi and Hoc Mon are definitely not for real property investors to take the biggest possible shares and raise the price of land for their own profits.

Pointing out the transport infrastructure as a major hindrance to the development of the two districts, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked that the Ministry of Transport address the problem and make the best use of all the possible resources and make necessary investments in vital roads such as Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai Highway, Ring Roads 3 and 4 and roads along rivers to connect Cu Chi and Hoc Mon with essential places like the downtown area, the airport and seaport.

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District, said that the city land area for big and super big projects has been shrinking in areas bordering other provinces. However, Cu Chi district still has sufficient land for big and super big projects. The district is always ready to welcome investors to explore its great potential which will benefit the local people as well as Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien said that when investors want to carry out their projects then the district government will try to ensure that all the concerned administrative procedures are completed as soon as possible, and all the tracks of land cleared for the construction of the necessary structures. Such cooperation by authorities will certainly attract the right projects and investors to this vital area.