Country’s total tourism revenue sharply increases in first seven months

Tourists visit Ha Long Bay in July.

Some localities got travel revenue growth, including Khanh Hoa up 858.4 percent, Can Tho up 328.3 percent, Hanoi up 216.8 percent, Da Nang up 284.8 percent and HCMC up 111.4 percent.



Revenue from accommodation and catering services reached VND324,900 billion (US$14 billion) and saw a 37.5 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Around 954,000 foreign tourists traveled to Vietnam in the first seven months of this year, presenting an increase of five times compared to the same period in 2021 and a drop of 90.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Of the total, the number of visitors arriving by air accounted for 87.1 percent and up 13.5 times compared to the same period last year.



Vice Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Pham Van Thuy said that the tourism sector expects to receive about 65 million visitors in 2022, including 60 million domestic travelers and five international tourists. As of the present, the country welcomed 71.8 million local holiday-makers and the number of international tourists below one million.



However, the peak season for foreign tourists to Vietnam falls from September this year to April next year. The full-year target for domestic and international visitors also depends on different factors, including the pandemic’s development.

The tourism industry has continued to coordinate with partners in countries to implement promotional strategies in order to reach the goal.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh