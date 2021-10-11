Con Dao airport to be upgraded to serve larger aircraft





Planes at Con Dao airport. (Photo: VNA)





According to the CAAV's proposal, in 2021, investment will be poured into upgrading the runway system to ensure the effective exploitation of code-C aircraft such as: A321ceo, A321neo, A320neo, A319 or equivalent aircraft in order to meet the increasing travel demand at the airport.

Accordingly, the project will upgrade and expand the airport's existing runway, build three connecting taxiways and one parallel taxiway, install the precise landing gear system of the runway and the approach lighting system in line with the approved planning.

Work of the project is expected to start in 2021 and be completed in 2023, with a total capital of nearly VND2.4 trillion (US$105.5 million ) sourced from the State budget.

Despite impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Con Dao airport served 447,750 passengers in 2020, up 4.1 percent from 2019.

In the adjusted airport planning by 2030 recently approved by Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, the Con Dao airport will have a capacity of serving 2 million passengers and 4,400 tons of cargo per year.