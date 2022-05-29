Community-based tourism at Go Co coastal village

Go Co village located between Sa Huynh, Champa and Vietnamese cultures dating back some 4,000 years.

Located between Sa Huynh, Champa and Vietnamese cultures dating back some 4,000 years, Go Co is home to around 83 households. The village community with a spirit of solidarity is keeping many valuable cultural values, including Bai Choi and Ho folk singing.



Enterprises and organizations have joined hands with the local people to implement community-based tourism bringing the unique cultural experience of the local community, a clean and green living environment to visitors since 2017.

Visitors will have a chance to learn about traditional fishing net knitting craft. Local people offer boat trips travelers. OCOP (One commune one product ) items of Go Co village



By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh