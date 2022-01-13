Commercial flights between Singapore, Vietnam resumed

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is one of the nine airlines to operate at terminal 4 at Changi International Airport in Singapore.

Currently, SIA operates 11 weekly flights from HCMC to Singapore and 11 others from Hanoi to Singapore. The carrier will offer two weekly flights from Singapore to HCMC, and one weekly flight to Hanoi, starting on January 13, using 303-seater Airbus A350-900.



Flights to and from Da Nang continue to be suspended.

Tickets for flights between Vietnam and Singapore are available for sales through various SIA’s distribution channels.

Requirements for travel on SIA’s commercial flights to Vietnam include:



- Vietnamese passport holders may enter with valid passport; advance approval is not required.



- All foreigner nationalities must hold a written approval from the Immigration Department of Vietnam and valid related documents, including visa label, temporary residence card or a written approval from the Consular of Vietnam if they are holding diplomat passports. The above documents are to be presented upon check-in. There is no need to submit these documents to SIA separately.



- Where specified, approvals can be city-level specific and not interchangeable. The passenger cannot use an approval from the Immigration Department for entry to Hanoi to enter HCMC/Da Nang.



- All passengers (except children below two years old) are required to present a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test certificate at check-in. The test certificate must be in English and the test must be done within three days prior to arrival to Vietnam.





Passengers transiting through Singapore are required to present negative Covid-19 test certificate , which must be done within 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure for Singapore. Therefore, passengers are advised to time their Covid test to fulfill both entry and transit requirements stated above, whichever is stricter.

All passengers are required to make heath declaration at tokhaiyte.vn prior to arrival in HCMC and Hanoi. When entering Vietnam, passengers must install PC-Covid app to perform health declaration and monitoring in accordance with prevailing regulations of Vietnam.

They are subjected to an antigen rapid test upon arrival at airports in HCMC and Hanoi. The test fees are to be borne by the passenger.

Travelers are subjected to quarantine requirements in accordance with prevailing guidelines prescribed by the Vietnam’s Government.

By Kim Khanh