Cheap plane, train tickets to tourist destinations offered on National Day

With the four-day holiday (September 1-4) one week away, people still have chances to choose their favorite destinations.



Specifically, for flights on September 1 on Hanoi – Nha Trang route, Vietnam Airlines offers one-way tickets from VND1.7 million (US$73) while Vietjet Air sells at VND1.5-VND2.4 million (inclusive of tax and fees) and Bamboo Airways over VND2 million.



On Hanoi – Da Nang route, passengers could fly Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways or Vietjet two-way at prices of more or less than VND2 million, inclusive of fees.



During the holiday, Vietnam Airlines will offer over 400,000 seats on domestic routes, up over 50 percent from 2019.



The Vietnam Railways Corporation also plans to increase trains during the holiday at prices only 77-84 percent of those offered during peak time in summer. From September 2, many cheaper tickets will be available at below VND1 million one-way.

