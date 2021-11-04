Central localities expect from offering new tourism products

A tourist takes a virtual travel experience to visit the Linh Ung Pagoda in Da Nang City.

The Thua Thien-Hue Province’s Tourism Association, the provincial Tourism Promotion Information Center and Hue Relics Preservation Center have cooperated with travel agents to build an eco green self-contained tour to attractions of Thanh Toan tile- roofed bridge, the tomb of Gia Long Emperor, Hue Imperial Citadel, Tam Giang lagoon.



Meanwhile Da Nang is planning to launch the “Love road” tour to the Than Tai Mountain hot mineral springs park on December 2.

The Department of Tourism of Thua Thien-Hue Province has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation and promotion with Smart Media City Company and Phu Bai International Airport to receive a South Korean delegation that will arrive in Hue for an investment promotion conference held at the Laguna Lang Co Resort in Phu Loc District in December. The two sides will discuss about launching nonstop and transit flights from South Korea to Phu Bai Airport and vice versa as well as calling for investment in various fields in Thua Thien-Hue Province.

After receiving positive feedback from the a virtual tour to the Cham sculpture museum that is created by using virtual reality application solution VR360, the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center has expanded to other attractions of Son Tra Peninsula, Ngu Hanh Son Mountain, aiming at helping visitors who cannot go for an on-site visit during the pandemic to travel to Da Nang’s tourist sites as well as keeping tourism going amid the ongoing disease.

In related news, nearly 100 travel businesses of province of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Binh and Da Nang City and 100 tourist companies of Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore participated in an online tourism conference. Travel businesses said that virtual tourism cooperation and promotion is an inevitable trend amid a global pandemic to actively kick start tourism's recovery.





By Van Thang, Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh