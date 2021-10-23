Central coastal provinces to welcome HCMC’s visitors starting on November 1

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang (R) hands over a cash assistance of VND500 million (US$22,000) to Binh Dinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The announcement was launched at a conference on tourism cooperation among the city and provinces on October 22.



According to the HCMC Department of Tourism, the municipal People’s Committee has issued a tourism recovery plan at the end of 2021 through to 2022 in safe condition to revive tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel agents of HCMC, Binh Dinh and Phu Yen provinces suggested the three localities to promptly strengthen the promotion of local tours and issue common criteria for the tourism sector to connect areas close together and created favorable condition for tourist companies.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang asked the HCMC Department of Tourism and city’s businesses to work with provincial tourism departments to set up mutual criteria and kicked off the tourism recovery programs.

On this occasion, Ms. Phan Thi Thang handed over a pandemic cash assistance of VND1 billion (US$44,000) to support the Covid-19 fights in Phu Yen and Binh Dinh.







By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh