Central coastal localities get traditional markets renewed to attract visitors

A tailored Ao Dai shop in Da Nang's Han Market

The Han Market offering a wide variety of souvenirs and specialized items is one of the popular attractions in Da Nang City. Stalls selling fabric in the market have recently introduced tailoring service to visitors, such as 'Ao dai' fast tailoring service. Accordingly, tourists can wait and tour around the market for one-two hour after ordering the service to receive their tailored ‘Ao dai’.



Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Bich Thuy shop offered 30-40 Ao Dai priced at VND350,00- VND500,000 each. South Korea and Japan were among the countries with the highest number of customers.

In the Dong Ba Market in Thua Thien-Hue Province’s Hue City, visitors can also easily find local special dishes and handicraft items. The street food stalls in the market have attracted gastronomers with their bustling atmosphere, good service, and sellers who can speak foreign languages fluently.

As the oldest market, the Dong Ba market has more than 2,700 stalls of over 1,800 businesses, offering around 60 categories of items and creating jobs for thousands of people. The market received 7,000-8,000 visitors per day before the disease.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Phan Thien Dinh said that the province is planning to expand Dong Ba Market and rearrange areas of selling, parking, and resting for customers suitably. In addition, the provincial authorities have also paid attention to restore the ancient capital’s cultural beauty, such as calling sellers to wear Ao Dai, publicizing fixed prices and improving communication skills in foreign languages.

Meanwhile Da Nang is preparing for the upgrade project of Han market at a total capital of VND9.68 billion (US$421,000).

Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Da Nang City Le Thi Kim Phuong said that the department will cooperate with the tourism sector to build iconic markets providing special tourist products of the city.

Besides, Tho Quang Wholesale Seafood Market and Hoa Cuong Wholesale Market will be developed into shopping places for visitors in the coming time, added Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang City Nguyen Van Quang.

By Xuan Quynh, Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh