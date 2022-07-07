Carriers launched promotional programs

Passengers complete the check-in process at check-in counters at an airport.



The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) announced its “Hello autumn” program for both domestic and international routes offering one-way tickets at a starting price of more than VND800,000 (US$34.4).

The program is applicable to passengers who purchase air tickets for domestic flights departing from August 15 to December 28, and international flights departing from September 5 to March 31, 2023.

Passengers can purchase tickets at VNA’s website, www.vietravelairlines.com, booking agents, and ticket offices.

Vietravel Airlines has also launched many attractive promotional programs for clients who directly buy tours flying with its carrier at the company.

The carrier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on human resources training with partners to improve work performance and quality of pilots and flight attendants and plans to increase the number of aircrafts.

By Mai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh