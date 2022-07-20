Can Tho City, Cambodia find ways to promote tourism cooperation

Standing Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Duong Tan Hien receives Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism Thok Sokkhom (L)



The Cambodian working delegation was led by Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism Thok Sokkhom. As for the Vietnamese part, Standing Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Duong Tan Hien along with leaders, officials of relevant units and agencies received the delegation.

At the reception, Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism Thok Sokkhom expressed his gratefulness for the warm hospitality of Can Tho City leaders. Besides, he also congratulated the 55th anniversary of Vietnam and Cambodia's diplomatic relations.In addition, Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism Thok Sokkhom said that Vietnam is a huge and potential tourism market for Cambodia.Accordingly, Vietnam has had the most numerous visitors to Cambodia during the passing years.Besides, Mr. Thok Sokkhom stated that the border-gate tourism between the two countries was huge and he hoped that Can Tho City will continue to support, and create favorable conditions for enterprises, and travel agencies of Cambodia to introduce and promote tourism products.Standing Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Duong Tan Hien thanked the delegation for extending precious time to visit the city on the occasion.Can Tho City's leader also made a brief introduction on potentiality, advantages and chances for cooperation in the field of tourism. Besides, Can Tho City has well controlled the Covid-19 pandemic and is entering into new normalcy to develop the socio-economy, especially the sharp recovery of the tourism sector.In addition, the Can Tho City's leader said that the city has always created favorable conditions for local travel agencies and Cambodian enterprises to connect and promote cooperation and he also sent his best wishes for more successes to the working delegation.On the occasion, the working delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism will also host several activities to promote the tourism sector in Can Tho City with its theme “Travel to Cambodia – safe, warm and green”. Besides, this would be a great chance for both sides’ travel agencies to discuss, and find ways to promote and cooperate in the tourism sector.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Huyen Huong