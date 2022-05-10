Can Tho airport performs online check-in service for passengers

Illustrative photo
This is the 13th domestic airport where Vietnam Airlines supplies the convenient service after airports of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don, Cat Bi, Vinh, Chu Lai, Con Dao, Phu Quoc, Da Lat and Dien Bien.Passengers can save time at the airport through online check-in at the website www.vietnamairlines.com or Vietnam Airlines mobile app 24 hours to an hour before departure time. After completing the online check-in process, passengers will receive an online boarding pass.
Passengers without checked baggage can go directly through the security gate instead of entering the airline's check-in counter at the airport. Those with checked baggage have to do check-in process at the counter before heading to the security gate, and after that, they will receive an online boarding pass.
Currently, the rate of Vietnam Airlines’ passengers performing online check-in reaches around 55 percent at big airports of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang and over 30 percent in other airports.