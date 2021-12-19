Can Gio plans renewed focus on tourism products to welcome visitors back

Illustrative photo



Speaking at the working session, Vice Chairwoman Thang directed that Can Tho District had to proactively coordinate with HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture and related units to focus on the planning. On the other hand, the Municipal Department of Tourism needs to collaborate with the Can Gio District People's Committee to organize tourism promotion seminars to attract tourists to Can Gio District in particular and Ho Chi Minh City in general.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong informed that the locality would concentrate on welcoming tourists back from 2022, boosting tourism recovery in post-Covid-19; improving the quality of activities at the April 30 tourist site, community tourism products in Thanh An Island Commune and tourism activities mainly based on the river; establishing Can Gio night market, developing OCOP agricultural products, organic agricultural products, new agricultural models such as wild-hive beekeeping.Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa shared that the city is carrying out and planning to launch new products at the “Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week - The city I love” event. In the upcoming time, the city’s tourism industry will kick off contests to advertise attractive tourist destinations in Can Gio District, tourism promotion seminars as well as activities for photographers, writers and poets.Additionally, it is recommended to employ professional units to deploy and develop OCOP products, tourist destinations following the criterion of environmental protection, green and clean tourism.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong