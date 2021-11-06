Can Gio District to develop into ecotourism leisure urban area

Chairman of the HCMC Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs , Phung Cong Dung speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)



The announcement was made by Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong at a conference on "Year of building urban governance and improving investment environment” held by the HCMC Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs on November 5.

The district has focused on developing the ocean economy with the sea reclamation tourist urban area projects and attracting investor to invest in trade, service, high-tech agriculture and urban area development project.

Investors attend the meeting.

Participants paid attention to the role of media in building urban governance and improving investment environment. Overseas Vietnamese businesses from Australia, Canada and Japan have also suggested solutions for attracting FDI and training of high-quality human resources as well as raising the value of agricultural products and ecological tourism.

The conference was attended by representatives of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, HCMC Television, the Voice of HCMC People, Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper, Phap Luat (Law) Newspaper, HCMC General Publishing House.

At the conference

In June, 2020, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave a nod to a project to expand the Can Gio coastal urban area for purposes of tourism from 600 hectares to 2,870 hectares at an estimated cost of US$10 billion.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has approved a detailed zoning plan scaled 1:5,000 of Can Gio urban-tourism area. The sea reclamation project covering on an area of 2,870 hectares is located in a low-lying coastal zone in Long Hoa Commune, Can Thanh Town. City authorities have required relevant agencies and investors to focus on studying and launching climate change adaptation measures in planning and implementing the project.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs , Dinh Thi Phuong Thao Editor-in-chief of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper, Ly Viet Trung Can Gio District's leaders present gifts to participants at the conference. The Horizon language school offers 250 Chinese online courses to Can Gio District. Overseas Vietnamese businesses and investors present rice to help needy people in Can Gio.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh