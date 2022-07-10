Cai Rang Floating Market Culture and Tourism Festival 2022 opens in Can Tho

Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho City

The event which runs till July 11 features a lot of cultural and sports activities, such as a parade of boats, a display of flower-decorated boats, serving fruits and traditional cakes for free, art programs, performances of Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur music), the introduction of agricultural products and tourism potentials, folk sports activities and games.



Cai Rang Floating Market is on the Hau River which is part of the Mekong river's basin. The market is a top tourism destination in Can Tho City and attracts a great number of local and international visitors every year. The UK’s Rough Guide has just elected the Cai Rang Floating Market as one of the ten most impressive markets in the world. The tourism website Your Amazing Places named Cai Rang one of the top six floating markets in Asia.



The festival attract many visitors. Visitors enjoy fuits and traditional cakes at the festival.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism added Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho City to Vietnam’s list of national intangible cultural heritages in 2016.

Cai Rang Floating Market usually opens around 4 or 5 am and lasts until 9 am. It is often filled with over 250 boats.

The festival is a chance for the tourism sector of Can Tho City to strengthen tourism promotion and raise awareness among the general public on the significance and importance of preserving and promoting intangible cultural heritages.





By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh