CAAV suggests more flights to Japan, RoK, Taiwan (China)

In a report recently sent to the Transport Ministry, the CAAV proposed holding seven weekly flights between Vietnam and Japan in the first stage starting from January 2022.

It also asked the Transport Ministry to suggest the Foreign Ministry work with representative agencies of countries and territories that are yet to offer opinions about the plan, including the RoK, China, Thailand, Singapore, Laos and Taiwan (China).So far, Vietnam Airlines has sold tickets for flights from Japan and the US while Vietjet Air offers tickets for flights from Japan.Data from the Foreign Ministry showed that over 140,000 overseas Vietnamese are wishing to return home so that existing regular commercial flights only meet a small part of their demand.

VNA