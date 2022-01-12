CAAV releases new guidance on Covid-19 rapid test for imported cases

A passenger performs the Covid-19 testing at Noi Bai International Airport.

Accordingly, international airports continue to collect the fee for Covid-19 rapid testing to all of the passengers traveling from or through the countries which have been confirmed to have Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus when they enter Vietnam following the requirement of the Prime Minister.

The Covid-19 rapid testing aims to facilitate the procedures and avoid congestions for travelers entering the country at international airports. At the same time, the local airlines put the fee for Covid-19 rapid testing into the airline tickets for passengers arriving at international airports of Vietnam.The foreign airlines can also choose one out of two options for collecting the fee of Covid-19 rapid testing implementation.The first option is to put the Covid-19 rapid testing fee into the airline tickets for customers arriving at international airports of Vietnam and the airlines will pay the fee to the unit being responsible for the testing implementation at the airports. The second one is that the airlines will notice the information for customers to pay the testing fee for the medical unit at the airports. The CAAV required that the Covid-19 testing fee would not exceed the price frame announced by the Ministry of Health.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong