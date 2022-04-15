CAAV puts forward mechanisms to slash flight fares to/from Can Tho

Can Tho International Airport.

Specifically, the CAAV proposes to apply the aviation service price set by the State for all international and domestic flights to/from Can Tho International Airport at 30 percent of the price bracket by the end of 2025 and at 70 percent of the price bracket from 2026 to the end of 2030.



To encourage domestic passengers to travel to Can Tho, the ceiling price for regular domestic passenger transportation on domestic routes to/from Can Tho is also proposed to be reduced to 80 percent compared to the current flight length, trial from now until the end of 2022.



At the same time, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports need to prioritize take-off and landing frequency for flights to Can Tho, Rach Gia, Ca Mau, and Phu Quoc airports, expected to apply from May 1.



The CAAV also proposed that Can Tho International Airport would increase its capacity to ensure operation 24/7 to be able to receive international flights and soon have plans to upgrade, renovate, and expand Ca Mau and Rach Gia airports to be capable of receiving A320/321 aircraft.



Previously, on April 8, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed the relevant agencies to research a preferential price policy for flights to/from Can Tho International Airport, study to increase the frequency and open new flight routes to the Mekong Delta region in general, and Can Tho International Airport, in particular, to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate travel by air for people in the Mekong Delta.



At present, all airlines have their policies and incentive programs for flights to Can Tho. Specifically, Vietnam Airlines applies lower fares on flights from Can Tho to/from other airports than similar flights from Ho Chi Minh City. The average fare on the Hanoi - Can Tho route is about 15 percent lower than that of the Hanoi – HCMC route. Vietnam Airlines has also launched a promotion program, offering a reduction of 15 percent on fares on the HCMC - Ca Mau flights for customers with permanent residence, military men, civil servants, and State officials working in Ca Mau.



Pacific Airlines also applies a range of fares from as low as VND49,000 (US$2.12) (excluding taxes and fees) for flights to/from airports in the Mekong Delta.



Similarly, Bamboo Airways applies its average fare for the Hanoi - Can Tho route down 32 percent compared to the flight fare for the Hanoi – HCMC route. At the same time, the airline runs a promotion program, offering ticket prices of only VND269,000 ($11.66) for the Hanoi - Can Tho route or VND49,000 for the Can Tho - Phu Quoc route from April 9 to May 31.



Vietjet Air also announced the application of a policy with the average fare on flights from Hanoi to Can Tho/Phu Quoc being 10-20 percent lower than those from Hanoi to HCMC. The airline has recently re-operated ten routes to and from Can Tho, with many promotions opened during the golden hour frame from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. from April 10 to April 16.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Bao Nghi