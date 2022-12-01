CAAV proposes to strictly handle overpriced airline tickets

According to the CAAV, there have been available rooms for booking during the peak time of the Tet holiday, even for the busiest route of Tan Son Nhat – Noi Bai. Although the airline ticket is high over ordinary days, it is in accordance with the regulation.The state management agencies are strictly controlling the airline selling announcement of the flag carriers, ensuring not to exceed the regulated price with HCMC to Hanoi/Thanh Hoa and Hai Phong with a price ceiling of VND3.2 million (US$130) per ticket, HCMC to Vinh being VND2.79 million (US$113) per ticket and HCMC to Dong Hoi being VND2.2 million (US$89) per ticket.
The CAAV required the airlines to regularly report airline tickets and perform double-check measures. In case the customer detects that the airline open for selling exceeding the regulation on price, it is important to announce the situation to the functional forces for handling as regulated.
Regarding ensuring the travel demand of residents during peak time, the CAAV said that it would consider expanding domestic flight frequency in accordance with service quality and airport capacity. Of which, during peak time, Tan Son Nhat International Airport could serve 42 flights per hour at maximum.
In addition, the CAAV is considering arranging more flights apart from peak time at this airport to serve around 3,000 additional seats a day.
The passengers are suggested to perform procedures online or at registered kiosks of the airlines, well prepare personal documents and papers and use public means of transportation to reduce pressure on the airports.