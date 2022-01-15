CAAV proposes to increase flights to meet OVs’ demand for returning home on Tet

At first, the CAAV has proposed to increase the number of flights to 14 trips per week for each side between Vietnam and South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan (China); 10 flights per week for each side between Vietnam and Thailand, Cambodia.



In addition, the CAAV has suggested the Ministry of Transport to allow to expand the scale and frequency of regular international flights between Vietnam and France, Germany, the UK, Russia and Australia with ten trips per week for each side.

Around 140,000 overseas Vietnamese are expected to return to the country to celebrate Tet. The forecast said that more than 30,000 expats including Vietnamese people, overseas Vietnamese, specialists, investors and people who enter Vietnam for diplomatic or official purposes will arrive in the country per week.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh