CAAV proposes to increase domestic flight frequency from December 1

According to CAAV’s proposal, the frequency of routes between Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City/Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - Da Nang will increase in the coming period.

Specifically, the CAAV proposed the increased frequency of round-trip flights that will be launched from December 1 to 14, with 16 daily flights on each of the air routes including Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City/Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - Da Nang. Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will operate two flights each, while Bamboo Airways will launch three flights, Pacific Airlines will launch two flights and Vietravel Airlines one flight on these routes.

From December 15 to 31, these routes will be operated with a frequency of 20 round-trip flights a day. As for the other air routes, each airline will operate no more than nine round-trip flights per day, according to the proposal.

Then, the CAAV proposed that from 2022 all air routes will return to normal operation.

This new flight plan is to help airlines implement their 2022 Tiger New Year flight plan.

The CAAV also proposed to adjust the regulations on transferring passenger information from the PC-Covid application directly between the Ministry of Information and Communications and localities. Accordingly, localities will automatically receive all passenger information every 30 minutes from the PC-Covid application as being deployed to airlines and airport authorities over the past time.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Uyen Phuong