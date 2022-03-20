CAAV proposes to close Con Dao Airport for renovation

As planned, the Con Dao Airport will be implemented the construction of a new parallel taxiway and three taxiways connecting from the runway to the parallel taxiway and a new apron.The Thang Long Project Management Board has submitted to the CAAV the outline related to missions, survey quotation and pre-feasibility report of the project; plans of selecting contractors for the project.
The CAAV proposed the People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province to support the works related to site clearances, resettlement for residents affected by the project and establish a temporary airport in the process of construction; adjust forest planning to ensure the synchronized connectivity with transport projects linking with the development of Con Dao Airport.
According to the plan approved by the Minister of Transport, Con Dao Airport was planned as a domestic airport serving both civil and military purposes with its capacity of two million passengers and 4,400 tons of cargo per year. Besides, there will be eight aprons to receive wide-body aircraft as A321.