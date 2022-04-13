CAAV proposes Ministry of Transport to adjust floor airfares

The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to consider the adjustment of the price ceiling for air tickets that is expected to be applied starting April 1.

Under the proposal, prices of air tickets will be raised from VND2.2 million to VND2.25 million for flight distances of 500-850 kilometers; VND2.79 million to VND2.89 million for flight distances of 850-1,000 kilometers; VND3.2 million to VND3.4 million for flight distances of 1,000-1,280 kilometers; VND3.75 million to VND4 million for flight distances of 1,280 kilometers and above.



According to CAAV, Airfares must go up because jet fuel prices increased more than 30 percent of carriers’ total expenses.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh