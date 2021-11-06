CAAV proposes increasing domestic flights in November

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, major air routes including Hanoi-HCMC, Hanoi-Da Nang and Da Nang-HCMC sees a rise in number of 19 return trips per day in November. The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) will operate six flights, followed by Vietjet Air (6), Bamboo Airways (3), Pacific Airlines (3) and Vietravel Airlines (1).



CAAV has also proposed an increase of other routes of nine flights per day and exploitation of regular commercial flights starting in December.

CAAV has suggested that passenger information should be allowed to transfer from a permission allowing passengers to transfer from the National Covid-19 prevention and control application of Viet Nam, PC-Covid to localities every 30 minutes and removal of regulation on not providing service on flights.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh