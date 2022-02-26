CAAV issues urgent notice on Russia-Ukraine airspace closure

Accordingly, the Ukrainian authorities had announced to close its airspace in the FIR including Dnipro (UKDV), Simferopol (UKFV), Lviv (UKLV), Odesa (UKOV) and Kyiv (UKBV).
Meanwhile, the Russian authorities also informed to close a part of FIR Rostov (URRV). Besides, the airspace of Moldova was also shut down.
ICAO will closely collaborate with the relevant authorities and other countries in the region about the upcoming development, especially those that could affect flight safety.
After receiving the announcement of ICAO, Director of the CAAV Dinh Viet Thang sent an official letter to require the airlines of Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines to closely monitor and update the information of ICAO related to airspace and airports closure in Russia, Ukraine and relevant countries to absolutely ensure safety for their civilian flights to or through Russia, Ukraine, Moldova.
