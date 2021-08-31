CAAV asks airlines to halt selling domestic flight tickets

Illustrative image



The CAAV said to strictly comply with the directions of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Transport amid complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide as well as to ensure the interests of customers, it asked Vietnamese airlines to stop selling tickets on domestic routes.

“Airlines are responsible for refunding money to passengers who have made payment for tickets on domestic flights issued after July 21 until further notice," the CAAV said.According to the CAAV, airlines are currently being asked to minimise flights from provinces and cities which are under social distancing orders to Hanoi. Specifically, flights from Can Tho and Phu Quoc to Hanoi and vice versa have been suspended. There are only two flights a day between Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.However, there are no restrictions on cargo flights, it said.Regarding flights serving disease prevention and public service, carriers make plans and report to the CAAV for consideration on a case-by-case basis.The CAAV also requested the airlines to strengthen Covid-19 prevention and control work. Passengers on flights between provinces and cities that are implementing social distancing and Hanoi are required to have a Covid-19 negative certificate by RT-PCR method or a negative rapid test in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations.