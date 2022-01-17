CAAV allowed to decide domestic flight frequency in upcoming holiday





The CAAV was requested to ensure traffic safety and order as well as follow Covid-19 prevention and control regulations during the largest and longest festival which always sees a peak of demand as it is an occasion for family reunion.According to the CAAV, from December 29, 2021 to January 10, 2022, Vietnamese airlines operated 4,480 flights, transporting more than 547,000 passengers with an average occupancy rate of 64 percent.Passenger demand on the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi route and from HCMC to/from the Central Highlands, central and northern localities during that period increased sharply with seat occupancy topping 70 percent. Carriers also fully exploited the number of flights allotted.According to a report from airlines’ booking system, the percentage of passengers registering for seats on routes between HCMC and Hanoi and from HCMC to/from the Central Highlands, central and northern provinces has increased remarkably, exceeding their earlier predictions.

VNA