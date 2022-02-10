CAAV adjusts frequency of domestic flights at Tan Son Nhat Airport

Tan Son Nhat Airport is crowded after the Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

The adjustment is based on the reports of airlines on transportation demand from now to February 20, especially travel demand from the Northern provinces to the South via Tan Son Nhat International Airport in the period after the Lunar New Year.



Specifically, from February 10 to 20, the number of flights taking off and landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport is 48 flights per hour for the time frame from 6 a.m. to 11.55 p.m. (local time), and 36 flights per hour for the time frame from midnight to 5.55 a.m. (local time).



Previously, during the peak of the Lunar New Year, the CAAV increased the frequency of flights at Tan Son Nhat Airport from 40 to 46 flights per hour, of which the number of domestic flights taking off was 24 flights per hour.



Then, from February 21 to April 30, the number of take-offs and landing flights will be 30 flights per hour. Of which, the number of flights departing from the domestic terminal is 24 flights per hour, and that of landing flights is up to 20 flights per hour.



The CAAV requires carriers to strictly follow the take-off and landing slots that are allotted and return the unused ones to increase efficiency in coordinating and using the number of flights, at the same time increasing the exploitation of the night time frame.



The CAAV also requires local airports with night light systems to coordinate with airlines and arrange resources to serve the exploitation demand for the night time frame of airlines.

