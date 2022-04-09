Bustling tours for Hung Kings holiday

According to Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Director of Marketing and Communications of Saigontourist Travel Service Company, 8,000 customers booked tours to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Da Nang and so on for the three-day holiday on Hung Kings’ anniversary.

Viettravel Company attracted thousands of customers thanks to 40 promotion all-for-one tourism products along with flying with Vietravel Airlines.The Fiditour – Vietlux travel agency also informed that lots of customers chose Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Nha Trang for their holiday.Head of Communications and Marketing of TST Tourist Nguyen Minh Man identified that the tours price during the three-day holiday surged around 10 percent due to the increase in relevant services. Therefore, TST Tourist moderately adjusts the tours price to attract its customers.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong