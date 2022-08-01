Bus tickets for Da Lat-HCMC route sold out

Mr. Pham Huynh of Da Lat City’s Ward 10 said that he had to buy tickets for a flight on July 31 after most bus operating companies announced that tickets were sold out.



Transport companies operating a large number of buses traveling between Da Lat and HCMC, such as Thanh Buoi and Phuong Trang announced bus tickets have been sold out from the evening of July 31 to the early morning of August 1.

According to transport operators, the resort town is at the peak of the summer vacation season and sees a huge amount of tourists . People flocked to the city on July 31 falling on Sunday to set the start of the week after a weekend of rest. Da Lat city has seen severe traffic jams at weekends.





By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh