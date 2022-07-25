Bus service for route Tien Giang – Long An – HCMC to start on August 1

Phuong Trang bus fleet

The departments of transport Tien Giang - Long An - Ho Chi Minh City together set up the bus route. Moreover, it is the first non-subsidized adjacent provincial bus route of Tien Giang to be put into operation.

Accordingly, the bus will pick up and drop off passengers at all bus stops in Ho Chi Minh City and Tien Giang Province. Particularly, it is expected to pick up and drop off passengers at bus stops in front of the Vinh Loc 2 Industrial Park, the Ben Luc Technical and Economics Intermediate School, Ben Luc Market, the intersection of Tan An City bypass, and the Long An Pedagogical College in Long An Province.

A student in Tien Giang Province pays VND7,000 a ticket. Other ticket prices range from VND12,000 to VND70,000 depending on the route distance.

The bus will depart from 5 am till 6 pm daily.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan