Binh Thuan looks to the sky as paragliding hub





Hon Hong (Pink Mountain) is a well-known destination for paragliding in Vietnam. It is just 45km from Phan Thiet city and 20km from Mui Ne, another famous tourist destination. The peak is 200m above sea level towers close to a sand dune. From the top of the mountain, visitors can take in a magnificent panorama, making it a great spot for paragliding.Cao Thai Tan, a coach of the Vietnam Air Sports Training Center (VNAA), said Hon Hong is one of the top places chosen by many paragliding lovers.Its height and gentle slopes with few obstacles make it suitable for paragliding. Hon Hong meets the requirements of this sport such as safe take-off and landing zones, he said.To be able to participate in paragliding, people must be in good health with no cardiovascular diseases or fear of heights. Many people choose to conquer Hon Hong by paragliding because of its ideal setting and beauty.Thanks to the conditions around Hon Hong area, paragliders can take off ten months per year, and the sport has developed professionally, Tan said. However, there remain few professional fliers.According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, a project to turn Binh Thuan into a national tourism and sport center for 2021-2025 has been carried out. The development of adventure sports is in line with the province’s orientations. In addition, the combination of tourism development with marine sports development aims to meet the diverse demands of domestic and foreign tourists, contributing to promoting its socio-economic growth towards rapid and sustainable development.Hon Hong in particular and Binh Thuan, in general, are ideal places for those who have a passion for adventure sports. It is expected to create a new tourist attraction for visitors. This is also a step in the right direction which is in line with the province's tourism development orientation to 2025, with a vision to 2030, that considers the diversity of tourism products at the destination as the top priority for investment.

VNA