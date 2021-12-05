Binh Dinh ready to become 6th destination to welcome int’l visitors

Illustrative photo



According to Binh Dinh’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the success of the programme would depend on the efforts of businesses. Enterprises needed to be ready in terms of facilities, human resources and availability of new products for customers.

It said that the province was developing several specific plans.On average, Binh Dinh welcomes around 200,000 international visitors every year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2021, the province has received only 77,000 visitors so far.In addition, it is necessary to encourage tourism businesses to meet 3-4-5 star standards and prepare conditions to welcome guests.In 2022, if the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, the province hopes will try to welcome from 400,000 domestic tourists and over 100,000 international visitors.