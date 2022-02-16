Backpacking, new travel trend sees strong growth

A group of young people enjoy a camping tour in Da Lat City.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Thai from HCMC’s Go Vap District said that each member of his family spent an average expenditure of about VND5 million for a three-day-two-night trip to Da Lat City. He checked information of accommodation, food and drink services before booking to avoid the overload room.



Ms. Hoang Thi Lanh who is living on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in HCMC’s District 3 chose domestic destinations instead of trips to foreign countries. She reserved a hotel room online through hotel booking sites. People can read reviews of an accommodation they book through the platforms, she said.

Backpacking is the latest modern travel trend after the Covid-19 pandemi c. Destinations that have attracted a large number of travelers include Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Northern provinces. Travel firms recognized that there is really an increase in backpacker tourism, especially young people with technology fluency.

Travelers visit Ha Giang Province.

This trend not only flourishes in Vietnam but other countries throughout the world with the participation of the biggest technology companies providing online travel booking platforms. According to reports by Google and Temasek, the online travel market in Southeast Asia is expected to be worth approximately US$90 billion by 2025. In which, the online travel market in Vietnam will amount to US$9 billion by 2025.

Domestic tourist businesses have to improve their products to meet the new travel trends and travelers' new needs, such as improving service quality, providing high-class tours in accordance with visitors' own needs and preferences.

Many travel firms have started selling tours to foreign countries when Vietnam fully reopens international tourism and lifts all travel restrictions from the end of March.

Saigontourist Group , one of the country's leading tourism companies is selling trips to Thailand, Maldives and the United States while TST Tourist has already prepared tours to European countries, Australia, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh