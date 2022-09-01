Aviation sector ready for serving passengers during National Day holiday

Specifically, from now up to September 4, Vietnam Airlines is expected to exploit 220 flights a day, an increase of around four percent over the current plan while Vietjet Air will provide 238 flights a day, increasing ten percent over ordinary days, Pacific Airlines shall exploit 48 flights per day and Bamboo Airways, Vasco and Vietravel Airlines set to operate 70, 18 and 14 flights a day, respectively.

It is calculated that the total number of flights to/ from Tan Son Nhat International Airport would reach 730 flights a day on average, surging six percent compared with ordinary days, including 550 domestic flights and 180 international ones. In addition, the total number of passengers is expected to reach around 120,000 turns a day, comprising 25,000 foreigners surging 12 percent over the current plan.In order to ensure flexible operation and exploitation along with flight slot compliance, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport proactively coordinated and required the domestic airlines to supply an accurate flight exploitation schedule during peak times and the number of passengers.

By Gia Han- Translated by Huyen Huong