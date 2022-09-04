Aviation ground services to go green to meet compliance

Illustrative image (Photo: vneconomy.vn)



Once issued, this document will replace the Ministry of Transport’s Circular No.53/2012/TT-BGTVT, dated September 25, 2012, regulating environmental protection in civil aviation activities.

Notably, in the draft circular, there are a series of new contents added to current regulations, in which airports and airport operators are required to build an environmental management system (EMS), instead of being encouraged to apply this system as at present.

EMS is a set of processes and practices that enable an organisation to reduce its environmental impacts and increase its operating efficiency. The system helps an organisation address its regulatory requirements in a systematic and cost-effective manner. This proactive approach can help reduce the risk of non-compliance and improve health and safety practices for employees and the public. It can also help address non-regulated issues, such as energy conservation, and can promote stronger operational control and employee stewardship.



In the new draft, airport enterprises, and those providing specialised aviation services at airports are required to carry out environmental impact assessment and be provided with environmental license or environmental registration in accordance with the Law on Environmental Protection.



The CAAV, businesses operating at airports are responsible for digital transformation to serve vehicle management.

Vietnamplus